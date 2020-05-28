Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.00

Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MFG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and traded as high as $55.09. Magellan Financial Group shares last traded at $55.09, with a volume of 450,834 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$54.88.

About Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG)

Magellan Financial Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provide its services to high net worth, retail, and institutional investors. Magellan Financial Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

