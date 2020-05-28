Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Position Reduced by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 25.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Macy’s by 143.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 17,778 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 12.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 30,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Macy’s by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 665,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 92,458 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. Macy’s Inc has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on M. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.