Mackay Shields LLC Sells 992 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 52,269 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 1st quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZION. B. Riley cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Compass Point started coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

