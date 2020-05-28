Mackay Shields LLC Makes New $849,000 Investment in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 143,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 586.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.76. Sabre Corp has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

In other news, Director John C. Siciliano purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,826.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.