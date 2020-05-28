Mackay Shields LLC Makes New $722,000 Investment in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $3,796,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth about $16,313,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BOX by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BOX by 898.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. Box Inc has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.21.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 590.16%. The firm had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

