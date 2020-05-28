Mackay Shields LLC Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 95.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,212,200 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Radius Health worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Radius Health by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Radius Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Radius Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Radius Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Radius Health by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

RDUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Radius Health from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $12.15 on Thursday. Radius Health Inc has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $557.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 66.82%. The business had revenue of $47.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Radius Health Inc will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

