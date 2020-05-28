Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Innospec by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Innospec by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $80.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.00 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CL King cut their price target on shares of Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.