Mackay Shields LLC Buys 12,300 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,740 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $25,125.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,712.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,224 shares of company stock worth $47,096. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

