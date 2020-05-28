Mackay Shields LLC Acquires New Shares in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $151.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.68 and a 200 day moving average of $110.69. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.33.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

