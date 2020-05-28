Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 2,582 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $35,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $170,371.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,660,918 shares of company stock valued at $314,741,702. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COR opened at $124.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.30. CoreSite Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $126.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.24.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.69%.

COR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

