Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $623.95

Lok’n Store Group Plc (LON:LOK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $623.95 and traded as low as $510.00. Lok’n Store Group shares last traded at $530.00, with a volume of 11,343 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Lok’n Store Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Get Lok'n Store Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84. The firm has a market cap of $174.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 544.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 623.95.

Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported GBX 5.74 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Lok’n Store Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

In other Lok’n Store Group news, insider Neil Newman sold 36,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 579 ($7.62), for a total value of £213,199.38 ($280,451.70).

Lok’n Store Group Company Profile (LON:LOK)

Lok'nStore Group Plc provides self-storage, and serviced archive and records management services to household and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'n Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'n Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.