LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.49

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and traded as high as $10.58. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 97,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%.

In other LMP Capital and Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Peter Vanderlee acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at $132,572.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 993,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 27,591 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 814,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 132,099 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 90,699 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 106,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 53,428 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

