Livewire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Livewire Ergogenics Inc (OTCMKTS:LVVV)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Livewire Ergogenics shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 338,803 shares traded.

About Livewire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV)

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc develops and markets consumable energy supplement products primarily in the United States. It offers energy chew products through distributors, as well as directly to consumers through Internet. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Yorba Linda, California.

