LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,411,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,538,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,290,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,053,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 655,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,445,000 after buying an additional 185,696 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

LivaNova stock opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $87.45. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.72.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

