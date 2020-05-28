LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get LivaNova alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

Shares of LIVN opened at $55.31 on Thursday. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.97, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.72.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in LivaNova by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in LivaNova by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,401 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.