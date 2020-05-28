Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Trading 5.9% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.76, 275,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average session volume of 139,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Specifically, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 33,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $137,846.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique purchased 60,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $248,412.51. Insiders purchased a total of 568,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,071 over the last ninety days. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $180.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $52.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

