LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Price Target Cut to $13.29

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Nomura from $16.59 to $13.29 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Nomura’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.48% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.58 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.
LX stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 1,633.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.
About LexinFintech
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.
