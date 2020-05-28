Lekoil (LON:LEK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.47

Lekoil Ltd (LON:LEK) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $2.70. Lekoil shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 231,431 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.64.

Lekoil Company Profile (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

