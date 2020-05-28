LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.51

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTM. Deutsche Bank lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded LATAM Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group SA will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0942 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. LATAM Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,714,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 929.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile (NYSE:LTM)

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

