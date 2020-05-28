Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -598.93 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $51.79.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.59 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 129,190 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

