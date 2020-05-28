Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in novel therapeutics to treat chronic and retinal diseases. The company’s product candidates consists of KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and Uveitis, KSI-201 for treatment resistant wet AMD and KSI-401 for dry AMD which are in clinical stage. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

KOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.73.

KOD stock opened at $64.52 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $376,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,224.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Levy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 255,600 shares of company stock worth $9,952,192 and have sold 28,100 shares worth $1,313,996.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,663,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,593,000 after purchasing an additional 528,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,953,000 after purchasing an additional 518,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,114,000 after purchasing an additional 89,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 24.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 79,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 299,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 66,814 shares during the last quarter.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.