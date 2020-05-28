Keysight Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,169 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 730% compared to the typical volume of 382 put options.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $101.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.97. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $71.03 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $183,281,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 528.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,582,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,554 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $99,360,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,773,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,198,000 after acquiring an additional 782,435 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 501.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,435,000 after acquiring an additional 755,903 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

