Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $672,305.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,315.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $186,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,122 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,920.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,083,605 over the last ninety days. 11.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after buying an additional 2,028,790 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 123,440 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

