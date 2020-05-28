Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.98

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $3.39. Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 622,957 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.56.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. It explores for platinum group elements, platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, chrome, nickel, lead, zinc, vanadium, and copper ores.

