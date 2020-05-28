Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Jianpu Technology Inc. is an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products primarily in China. The Company offers loan applications, credit card services and sales and marketing solutions. It serves credit information providers, payment companies and e-commerce platforms. Jianpu Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “
NYSE:JT opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $121.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.21. Jianpu Technology has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $5.06.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 21.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 41,648 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,412,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 164,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,929,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,140 shares during the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jianpu Technology
Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.
