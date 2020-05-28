Investors Purchase Large Volume of Evofem Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,308 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,746% compared to the average volume of 125 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVFM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter worth $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVFM stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

