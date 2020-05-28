Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 845 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,220% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 put options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $4,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,682,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,821,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 435.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.