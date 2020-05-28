Investors Buy High Volume of Novocure Put Options (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,316 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,153% compared to the average volume of 105 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.53 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. Novocure has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $98.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Novocure had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.34%. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novocure will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novocure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 29,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,920,451.87. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 628,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,580.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $71,134.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,527 shares of company stock worth $6,044,893 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novocure by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novocure by 60.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Novocure by 15.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Novocure by 4.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Novocure by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

