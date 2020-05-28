Investors Buy High Volume of Incyte Call Options (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,516 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,420% compared to the typical volume of 363 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $98.22 on Thursday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.97.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,107. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,601,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,440,000 after buying an additional 857,383 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 54.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,239,000 after buying an additional 753,967 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 484.4% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 671,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after buying an additional 556,933 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 704,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,554,000 after buying an additional 521,341 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Incyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.