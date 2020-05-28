Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,090 call options on the company. This is an increase of 809% compared to the average volume of 450 call options.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.57.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,951,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,051,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,549,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,656 shares in the company, valued at $11,039,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,452 shares of company stock worth $11,606,725 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $3,217,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $637,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,313,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,508,000 after buying an additional 72,236 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 62.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 256,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after buying an additional 69,793 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $106.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.92, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average of $85.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $109.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.