Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Perficient (PRFT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) recently:

5/23/2020 – Perficient was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/15/2020 – Perficient was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2020 – Perficient had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Perficient had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Perficient had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

4/22/2020 – Perficient had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $52.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Perficient was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2020 – Perficient was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.53 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 40,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $1,742,174.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,380 shares in the company, valued at $20,793,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 4,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $211,758.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,195.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,157 shares of company stock worth $2,577,126. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Perficient by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,050 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Perficient by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,248 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Perficient by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

