IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. Essential Utilities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

WTRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.