IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 879.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOS. CIBC began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lowered Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In related news, Director Oscar Bernardes bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

