Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.13 Million

Analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) will report $23.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Immunomedics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $60.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immunomedics will report full-year sales of $88.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.13 million to $135.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $282.81 million, with estimates ranging from $212.20 million to $364.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Immunomedics.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMMU. ValuEngine lowered Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Immunomedics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Immunomedics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

In related news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,630,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Immunomedics by 5,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,550 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,724,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Immunomedics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,777,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in Immunomedics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,802,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunomedics stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 3.38. Immunomedics has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $35.47.

Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

