Howard Hughes Medical Institute Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $639,204,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,330.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1,990.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,207.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

