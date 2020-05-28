Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,981 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $25,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $162.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Home Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

