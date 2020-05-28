Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 148.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.06% of Heritage Insurance worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $389,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 1,172.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 151,994 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 39,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $349.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

HRTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.