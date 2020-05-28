Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232,218 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,115,000 after purchasing an additional 137,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 50,780 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

