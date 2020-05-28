Head-To-Head Survey: Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) versus Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and Kilroy Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust Reit 43.62% 15.10% 5.82% Kilroy Realty 23.13% 4.27% 2.24%

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and Kilroy Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust Reit $185.76 million 4.64 $79.21 million $3.72 19.07 Kilroy Realty $837.45 million 8.07 $195.44 million $3.91 15.02

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Real Estate Trust Reit. Kilroy Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Real Estate Trust Reit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kilroy Realty pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and Kilroy Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust Reit 0 4 3 0 2.43 Kilroy Realty 0 5 9 0 2.64

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit currently has a consensus price target of $76.17, indicating a potential upside of 7.35%. Kilroy Realty has a consensus price target of $71.79, indicating a potential upside of 22.21%. Given Kilroy Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kilroy Realty is more favorable than Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Investors Real Estate Trust Reit on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. At December 31, 2018, the company's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 13.2 million square feet of office space located in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle and 200 residential units located in the Hollywood submarket of Los Angeles. The stabilized portfolio was 94.4% occupied and 96.6% leased. In addition, KRC had three projects under construction totaling approximately 1.3 million square feet of office space that was 37% leased, 801 residential units and 96,000 square feet of retail space that was 91% leased, as well as two projects in the tenant improvement phase totaling approximately 1.2 million square feet of office and PDR space. The office components of the two projects are fully leased to Adobe and Dropbox. The company's commitment and leadership position in sustainability has been recognized by various industry groups across the world. In September 2018, the company was recognized by GRESB both as North American leader across all asset classes and a global leader among all publicly traded real estate companies. Other sustainability accolades include NAREIT's Leader in the Light award for the past five years, the EPA's highest honor of Sustained Excellence and winner of Energy Star Partner of the Year for the past five years. The company is listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company's stabilized portfolio was 63% LEED certified and 79% of eligible properties were ENERGY STAR certified.

