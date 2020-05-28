Head to Head Survey: EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) versus Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) and Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of EVO Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Moneygram International shares are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of EVO Payments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Moneygram International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EVO Payments and Moneygram International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $485.78 million 4.01 -$10.10 million $0.66 35.88 Moneygram International $1.29 billion 0.12 -$60.30 million ($0.06) -39.00

EVO Payments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moneygram International. Moneygram International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVO Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EVO Payments and Moneygram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments -1.98% -6.84% 3.56% Moneygram International -5.41% N/A -0.09%

Risk & Volatility

EVO Payments has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moneygram International has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EVO Payments and Moneygram International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 0 5 3 0 2.38 Moneygram International 1 3 0 0 1.75

EVO Payments presently has a consensus target price of $25.76, suggesting a potential upside of 8.77%. Moneygram International has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 57.26%. Given EVO Payments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than Moneygram International.

Summary

EVO Payments beats Moneygram International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

