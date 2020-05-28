Head-To-Head Review: SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCYT) & HSBC (OTCMKTS:HSBC)

SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCYT) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH and HSBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A HSBC 6.54% 5.87% 0.42%

SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HSBC has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH and HSBC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HSBC $56.10 billion 1.75 $6.06 billion $3.90 6.20

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH and HSBC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A HSBC 8 5 3 0 1.69

HSBC has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.77%. Given HSBC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HSBC is more favorable than SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HSBC beats SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking, financial, and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Warren County, Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans and lines of credit, as well as provides trust services. In addition, the company provides wealth and financial management services that include mutual funds, stocks, and bonds; rollovers; personal and small business retirement plans; fixed, variable, and indexed annuities; life insurance; trust and estate services; and other plans, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through three full-service bank locations and five ATM locations in Warren County. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The Commercial Banking segment provides services and financing for buyers and suppliers in the trade cycle; liquidity and cash management services; capital financing, including debt, equity, and advisory services; and insurance and investment products, such as business and financial protection, trade insurance, employee benefits, corporate wealth management, and other commercial risk insurance products to small enterprises, mid-market companies, and multinationals. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of advisory, financing, prime, research and analysis, securities, trading and sales, and transaction banking services to corporates, financial institutions, and resources and energy groups. The Global Private Banking segment provides private banking, and investment and wealth management services to business owners, entrepreneurs, and senior executives and their families. As of January 14, 2019, the company operated approximately 3,800 offices in 66 countries and territories worldwide. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

