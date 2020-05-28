Head-To-Head Contrast: Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) and SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)

Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) and SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Orocobre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SYSMEX CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Orocobre and SYSMEX CORP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orocobre $81.15 million 5.35 $54.62 million N/A N/A SYSMEX CORP/ADR $2.66 billion 6.20 $371.02 million $0.90 43.91

SYSMEX CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Orocobre.

Risk & Volatility

Orocobre has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SYSMEX CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orocobre and SYSMEX CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orocobre 0 0 0 0 N/A SYSMEX CORP/ADR 1 1 0 0 1.50

Profitability

This table compares Orocobre and SYSMEX CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orocobre N/A N/A N/A SYSMEX CORP/ADR 12.79% 14.57% 10.85%

Summary

SYSMEX CORP/ADR beats Orocobre on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orocobre Company Profile

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid. In addition, the company owns 33.5% interest in Advantage Lithium Corp., which manages an 85,543 hectare portfolio of assets in Argentina, including the Cauchari joint venture; and a 100% interest in 5 other lithium properties. Orocobre Limited is based in Milton, Australia.

SYSMEX CORP/ADR Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and export/import of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software for the use in hematology, urinalysis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and hemostasis. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; systems for high-volume testing in labs; and hematology analyzers for animals. The company also provides urine formed sediment analysis systems; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for to test for liver fibrosis progression and atopic dermatitis; and support services for hemostasis products. In addition, it offers systems for the detection of cancer lymph node metastasis; cytogenic testing services; and lab assay services. It serves national and other public hospitals, private hospitals, universities, research institutes, other medical institutions, etc. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and Japan. Sysmex Corporation has a collaboration with MolecularMD Corporation to develop and commercialize companion diagnostics; and a strategic collaboration with Biolidics Limited for the development of laboratory assays in the field of circulating tumor cells. The company was formerly known as TOA Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sysmex Corporation in October 1998. Sysmex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

