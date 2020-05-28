Head-To-Head Comparison: Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) vs. YouGov (NYSE:YUGVF)

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) and YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telaria and YouGov’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria $68.04 million 4.24 -$9.01 million ($0.20) -30.00 YouGov N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

YouGov has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telaria.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Telaria and YouGov, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria 0 0 3 0 3.00 YouGov 0 0 1 0 3.00

Telaria presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Telaria’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Telaria is more favorable than YouGov.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Telaria shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Telaria shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Telaria and YouGov’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria -13.24% -16.25% -4.12% YouGov N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Telaria beats YouGov on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc. provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory. Its technology enables publishers to manage and deliver their directly sold and programmatic video inventory through a single platform. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis. The Data Services division provides clients with fast-turnaround services. The Custom Research division offers quantitative and qualitative research services. The company is also involved in the software development and media production businesses, as well as provision of operations services. YouGov plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

