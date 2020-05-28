Head to Head Analysis: Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) & Phoenix Tree (OTCMKTS:DNK)

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) and Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Phoenix Tree and Boardwalk REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix Tree 0 0 0 0 N/A Boardwalk REIT 0 3 4 0 2.57

Boardwalk REIT has a consensus price target of $39.08, indicating a potential upside of 80.36%. Given Boardwalk REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boardwalk REIT is more favorable than Phoenix Tree.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix Tree and Boardwalk REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A Boardwalk REIT 21.60% 3.12% 1.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Phoenix Tree shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phoenix Tree and Boardwalk REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix Tree $1.02 billion 2.40 N/A N/A N/A Boardwalk REIT $343.12 million 2.93 $26.21 million N/A N/A

Boardwalk REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phoenix Tree.

Summary

Boardwalk REIT beats Phoenix Tree on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phoenix Tree

Danke, one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is redefining the residential rental market through technology and aims to help people live better. Empowered by data, technology, and a large-scale apartment network, Danke's vibrant and expanding ecosystem connects and benefits property owners, residents and third-party service providers, and delivers quality and best-in-class services through an innovative "new rental" business model featuring centralization, standardization, and a seamless online experience. Danke was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. For more information, please visit www.danke.com.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities. Boardwalk REIT is vertically integrated and is Canada's leading owner/operator of multi-family communities bringing Residents home to properties located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. Boardwalk REIT's Trust units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol BEI.UN.

