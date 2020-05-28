Harry Abraham Hyman Purchases 363 Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Stock

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) insider Harry Abraham Hyman purchased 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £562.65 ($740.13).

Harry Abraham Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Harry Abraham Hyman purchased 62 shares of Primary Health Properties stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of GBX 9,610 ($126.41).

LON PHP opened at GBX 155.20 ($2.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88. Primary Health Properties PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 120.40 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 167.60 ($2.20). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 155.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 153.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

PHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target (up from GBX 168 ($2.21)) on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Primary Health Properties to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 179 ($2.35) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Primary Health Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 169.83 ($2.23).

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

