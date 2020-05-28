Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases Shares of 5,997 Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,383,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,172,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 166,604 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 474,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 166,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

Shares of POR opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.33.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.