Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,992 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,234,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196,584 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,179,000. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 651.9% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 693,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,179,000 after buying an additional 601,057 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,628,000 after buying an additional 520,549 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after buying an additional 495,130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $54.18 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41.

