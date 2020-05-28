Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $256,000 in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $3,483,000. AXA grew its stake in Duke Realty by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 762,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after acquiring an additional 48,286 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Duke Realty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Duke Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 217,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

NYSE DRE opened at $34.13 on Thursday. Duke Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

