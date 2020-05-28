Hancock Whitney Corp Buys Shares of 17,831 SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,831 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in SolarWinds by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,647,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,866,000 after purchasing an additional 646,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,051,000 after purchasing an additional 162,393 shares during the last quarter. Lexington Partners L.P. bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,485,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,818,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Shares of SWI opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.18. SolarWinds Corp has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.