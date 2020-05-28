Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $140.58

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $140.58 and traded as high as $174.50. Halfords Group shares last traded at $163.60, with a volume of 1,012,516 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 198 ($2.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 140.58. The company has a market cap of $338.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

